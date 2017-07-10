Alleged Threats Toward Teens Leads To Man’s Arrest

Lincoln Police arrest a man believed to have threatened a group of kids early Monday morning, but was taken in on drug related crimes. Someone called police around 3am to the area near 26th and “W”, after hearing kids yelling about a man in a car pointing a gun at them. An officer found 42-year-old Jacob Wyrrick and arrested him for having marijuana and heroin in his car. Police say the witness who called them said he never saw a gun and none of the kids were apparently cooperative with investigators. However, a loaded gun was found in Wyrrick’s car. Wyrrick was not charged with anything additional, since the witness never saw the gun and mixed stories from the teens couldn’t verify a gun charge.