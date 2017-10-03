Alpha Media Joins Local Groups In Art Supply Drive

A drive is underway to collect Art Supplies for schools in the Houston, Texas area. Barrels have been placed a several local Arts and Crafts stores for donations. Supplies will be collected until October 15, and then delivered to flood and hurricane victims. The goal of the drive is to replace art supplies lost in the storms. Participating groups hope to avoid the long delays in replacing “soft supplies” in the rush to restore utilities, furnishings, and infrastructure after Hurricane Harvey.
Retail locations at which donations can be made include Michael’s Arts and Crafts, South Pointe Pavillions, and 48th and R, Gomez Art Supply, just north of 14th and O Streets, Hobby Town USA, 70th and Pioneers and 33rd and Cornhusker, and Urban Legends Art on North 48th Street in University Place.
The drive began with the Lincoln-based Hildegard Center for the Arts. “We wanted to do something for the children who went through the hurricane” said President Kim Einspahr. “So often relief efforts focus on infrastructure, as they should, but we believe that children need the creative process on a daily basis.”
The Art Department of Lamar University in Beaumont, a suburb southeast of Houston, will receive the supplies once shipped. They will act as a clearing house and distribute supplies to area schools as needed. “Thank you for supporting the art educators in Southeast Texas. I know they will be extremely grateful” said Dr. Joana Hyatt, Assistant Professor of Art Education, who is coordinating the program for Lamar University.
What to Donate:
Watercolor Paint
Acrylic Paint—Red, Yellow, Blue, White, Black
Tempera Paint
Brushes—Assorted sizes and types
Canvas boards
Printmaking supplies
Ink—red, yellow, blue, black, white
Brayers
Printmaking paper
Styrofoam sheets
Paper
Construction paper
Tissue Paper
Sketchbooks
Decorative Papers
Colored Pencils
CrayPas/ Oil pastels
Markers
Sharpies—Black assorted tips
Elmer’s White Glue
Glue Sticks
Paper punches
Scissors
Masking Tape
Clear Tape
Chenelle Stems—Pipe Cleaners
Assorted beads
Yarn
Feathers
PomPoms
Ribbon
WonderFoam Sheets
Felt
Craft Sticks
Fimo Clay
Modeling Clay
Designer Stamps
Cash Donations
All monetary donations are tax deductible. Make checks payable to Hildegard Center for the Arts and mail to:
Hildegard Center for the Arts
PO Box 5304
Lincoln, NE 68505
100% of supplies and monetary donations will be delivered to Region V schools near Beaumont, Texas as part of this effort.