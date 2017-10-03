Alpha Media Joins Local Groups In Art Supply Drive

A drive is underway to collect Art Supplies for schools in the Houston, Texas area. Barrels have been placed a several local Arts and Crafts stores for donations. Supplies will be collected until October 15, and then delivered to flood and hurricane victims. The goal of the drive is to replace art supplies lost in the storms. Participating groups hope to avoid the long delays in replacing “soft supplies” in the rush to restore utilities, furnishings, and infrastructure after Hurricane Harvey.

Retail locations at which donations can be made include Michael’s Arts and Crafts, South Pointe Pavillions, and 48th and R, Gomez Art Supply, just north of 14th and O Streets, Hobby Town USA, 70th and Pioneers and 33rd and Cornhusker, and Urban Legends Art on North 48th Street in University Place.

The drive began with the Lincoln-based Hildegard Center for the Arts. “We wanted to do something for the children who went through the hurricane” said President Kim Einspahr. “So often relief efforts focus on infrastructure, as they should, but we believe that children need the creative process on a daily basis.”

The Art Department of Lamar University in Beaumont, a suburb southeast of Houston, will receive the supplies once shipped. They will act as a clearing house and distribute supplies to area schools as needed. “Thank you for supporting the art educators in Southeast Texas. I know they will be extremely grateful” said Dr. Joana Hyatt, Assistant Professor of Art Education, who is coordinating the program for Lamar University.

What to Donate:

Watercolor Paint

Acrylic Paint—Red, Yellow, Blue, White, Black

Tempera Paint

Brushes—Assorted sizes and types

Canvas boards

Printmaking supplies

Ink—red, yellow, blue, black, white

Brayers

Printmaking paper

Styrofoam sheets

Paper

Construction paper

Tissue Paper

Sketchbooks

Decorative Papers

Colored Pencils

CrayPas/ Oil pastels

Markers

Sharpies—Black assorted tips

Elmer’s White Glue

Glue Sticks

Paper punches

Scissors

Masking Tape

Clear Tape

Chenelle Stems—Pipe Cleaners

Assorted beads

Yarn

Feathers

PomPoms

Ribbon

WonderFoam Sheets

Felt

Craft Sticks

Fimo Clay

Modeling Clay

Designer Stamps

Cash Donations

All monetary donations are tax deductible. Make checks payable to Hildegard Center for the Arts and mail to:

Hildegard Center for the Arts

PO Box 5304

Lincoln, NE 68505

100% of supplies and monetary donations will be delivered to Region V schools near Beaumont, Texas as part of this effort.