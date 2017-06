A national petroleum analyst says we can expect about another week or so of lower gas prices thanks to healthy gasoline inventories and refiners continuing to push out product at higher-than-demand rates.

Gas prices in Lincoln have dropped almost 7 cents a gallon the past week. GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst, Patrick DeHaan, says it looks like even OPEC’s best move to thwart supply increases hasn’t done much thanks to U.S. oil production which has charged back like a bull.”