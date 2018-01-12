Annual Act Of Generosity Repeated for 12th Time

Two people trying to work their way out of poverty received a big boost Friday. Each of them received a free vehicle. Each vehicle had been wrecked, but then re-built to like new condition by employees of Tracy’s Collision Center of Lincoln. The cars were identified and supplied by Farm Bureau Financial Services. All of the parts and supplies for the project were furnished by Tracy’s suppliers.

The two recipients are both involved with projects sponsored by Community Action of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

This year marks the twelfth that Tracy’s employees have donated their time to restoring and refurbishing the two vehicles. Over those years, 22 vehicles have been given away. “Tracy’s Collision Center and its employees are grateful for the thousands of customers in the Lincoln community who have trusted us with their collision repair needs” said owner Tom Tracy. “As an extension of that gratitude, it is with great pleasure that we give back to the community by providing the gift of transportation for deserving families.”

Affording reliable transportation is one of the biggest challenges for low income individuals, according to Vi See, Executive Director of Community Action. “Our mission at Community Action is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability” she said. “When our participants receive a gift as significant as a reliable vehicle, they are one step closer to reaching that goal.”

In addition to restoring the vehicles back to road ready status, Tracy’s partners with local businesses to pay the title and licensing fees for the vehicles. They also purchase gifts for the families receiving the vehicles.