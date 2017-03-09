Another Arrest In February Shots Fired Case

A fourth person has been arrested connected to the Feb. 21st shots fired case outside the Super C at 21st and “G” Street.

Lincoln Police say 18-year-old Tayron Jennings was arrested during a traffic stop at 18th and “G” Wednesday afternoon for two counts of use of a firearm and two counts of terroristic threats.

Jennings allegedly was an SUV involved in the incident, when shots were fired. However, he never fired the gun, just showed it from an open window. Three other men from the other vehicle, where gunshots originated, were arrested this week.