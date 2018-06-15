Another Charge Toward Woman Involved In Alleged Drug Distribution

A day after a Lincoln woman and two other men were arrested after a search warrant found over $130,000 worth of drugs at a home near SW 9th and West “A” Street, police have added another charge against her.

Late Thursday night, a search warrant was served at the home of 32-year-old Vanessa Pinkney at 1625 North 23rd Street. Police say investigators found a loaded .40 caliber handgun reported stolen out of Omaha last September.

Pinkney was a convicted felon and was cited for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.