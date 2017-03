Another disturbance at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. 4 staff were attacked yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon by inmates in the same housing unit where 2 inmates were killed in a riot 2 weeks ago. Inmates involved in the attack were being allowed out of their cells for cleaning. Corrections Director, Scott Frackes, says as long as violence continues, fewer individuals will be allowed out at any one time.

Frakes reiterated he will do whatever is necessary to keep people safe.