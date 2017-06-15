Another Hearing Set On Keystone Pipeline

A state commission reviewing the proposed route for the Keystone XL oil pipeline through Nebraska has set another public hearing to gather public input. The Public Service Commission will hold the hearing in Norfolk on June 28th.

The commission has held similar public hearings in York and O’Neill and will hold a more formal 5 day hearing with legal arguments starting Aug. 7th in Lincoln. The pipeline would transport oil from Canada, across Montana and South Dakota thru Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing pipeline to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.