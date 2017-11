A 1923 Model T truck and 1950-era Kaiser car were destroyed Monday night in a fire in eastern Lancaster County near 148th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Derek Hoealek, tells KFOR NEWS the Model T is valued at $13,000 and the Kaiser at $3,000. The vacant house in which the vehicles were being stored was valued at $50,000. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating how the fire started.