The Associated Press has reviewed events from 2016 and determined Nebraska voters reinstating the death penalty on Nov. 8th was the state’s #1 story of the year. The ballot box trumped the Legislature’s decision to abolish capital punishment.

Other noteworthy stories according to A-P were the death of Husker punter, Sam Foltz, Cabela’s sale to Bass Pro, the death of an Omaha boy at a Walt Disney park in Florida and staffing shortages at state prisons.