Applebee’s Customers ID Info Stolen

Applebee’s customers are being warned their credit and debit card information may have been stolen if they dined at restaurants in 15 states, including 11 in Nebraska. The RMH Franchise Holdings website says it believes unauthorized software may have been placed on point-of-sale systems in an attempt to steal the information. The names, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates, and card verification codes of customers may have been stolen, according to a release by RMH. Online payments and self-pay tabletop transactions are not affected by the incident. The following are Nebraska locations and dates in which customers would have been at risk:

Lincoln – 3951 N. 27th Street – Dec. 6, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Lincoln – 3730 Village Drive – Dec. 5, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Lincoln – 318 Gateway Mall – Nov. 23, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Grand Island – 721 Diers Avenue – Dec. 6, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Hastings – 2303 Osborne Drive – Dec. 6, 2017 – Jan 2, 2018

Kearney – 5605 2nd Avenue – Dec. 5, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

North Platte – 102 Platte Oasis Pkwy – Dec 6, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Scottsbluff – 2302 Frontage Road #10 – Dec. 6, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Sidney – 625 Cabela Drive – Dec. 6, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

York – 4619 S. Lincoln Avenue – Dec. 6, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

Columbus – 328 E. 23rd Street – Dec. 6, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018

In a statement, RMH says, “We want to make our guests aware of steps they can take to help protect themselves. As a best practice, it is always advisable for guests to closely monitor their payment card statements. If they see an unauthorized charge, guests should immediately notify the bank that issued the card. Payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for such charges.”