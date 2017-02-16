Application Filed By TransCanada To Build Nebraska Part of Pipeline

TransCanada is once again seeking approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline for a route through Nebraska.

An application was filed Thursday with the state commission that regulates oil pipelines. The company’s previous attempts to start construction in Nebraska have been thwarted by activists and some landowners who worry about its environmental impact.

Opponents have already met to discuss how they can halt the project.

Republican President Donald Trump has said he supports the pipeline, and last month he signed executive memos to make it easier for the project to move forward.