Arctic Blast Returns To Eastern Nebraska

Cold arctic air will stay around the Lincoln area for the next two days. National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Fobert told KFOR News Monday morning wind chills during the day will range between -15 to -20.

By nightfall, wind chills could dip as low as -20 to -25 range.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5pm Monday until noon Tuesday. Fobert says we will see a slight thaw toward the middle and latter part of the week, with temperatures in the 40s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It will cool down slightly on Sunday with another chance of snow.