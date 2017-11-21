Arena Payments Could Rise

The city of Lincoln could be on the hook for an extra $3.6 Million in interest payments in the coming year, and nearly $70 Million over the next 30 years, for the Pinnacle Bank Arena, if congress passes the federal tax reform bill in its current form.

The bill as currently written would eliminate subsidy payments for the type of bonds issued to build the arena. The joint public agency overseeing the arena passed a resolution tuesday urging congress, and the Nebraska Delegation in particular, to pass an additional piece of legislaton exempting the “Build America” bonds from proposed federal budget cuts.