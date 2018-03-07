Arena Welcomes One Millionth Visitor
By Charlie Brogan
Mar 7, 2018 @ 8:12 AM
J.J. Mayer-Adams and Charlie Schilling, Director of Booking, Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Pinnacle Bank Arena honored its one-millionth fan as attendees entered the arena at the P!NK concert Tuesday night. J.J. Mayer-Adams of Lincoln, NE, was the lucky fan to receive the honor.

Mayer-Adams took home a basket full of gifts ranging from a 2013 opening night Michael Bublé concert poster; a Paul McCartney concert poster; a P!NK T-Shirt, hat, and program from tuesday night’s show; along with t-shirts from other PBA shows such as The Eagles, James Taylor, Billy Joel; two Chris Young concert tickets; a $50 gift certificate courtesy of The Graduate Hotel & John J’s Chow Hall restaurant; plus many more items.

“I’m just in complete shock and so excited,” said Ms. Mayer-Adams.

Pinnacle Bank Arena has held more than 174 public ticketed events in the arena since its opening in August 2013. *Does not include University of Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball games and NSAA State Basketball and Volleyball games.

“We were thrilled to welcome our one-millionth fan,” said General Manager Tom Lorenz. “We want to thank J.J. and all of the many attendees over the years who helped us reach this milestone.”

