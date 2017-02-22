Argument Leads To Suspect In Stolen Car Case

By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 22, 12:27 PM
Albino Mesess (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

An argument in downtown Lincoln led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. Lincoln Police say shortly after 2 am, officers saw a group of people arguing at Centennial Mall and “O” Street next to a car that turned out to be stolen. One of the men arguing was 31-year-old Albino Mesess claimed the car was his, since he had a key fob. But through the investigation, police found out that another person involved in the argument actually owned the car, which was reported stolen early Saturday morning from a gas station at 17th and “L.” Mesess was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Related Content

Mayor Thanks Lincoln For Passing Stormwater Bond I...
VP Candidates Square Off In Debate
Electricity Back On After Delivery Truck Hits Powe...
Man Suspected Of Assaulting Girlfriend, Threatens ...
City Council And Mayor Meet In Court
Husker Athletes Improve Graduation Rate