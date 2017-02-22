Argument Leads To Suspect In Stolen Car Case

An argument in downtown Lincoln led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. Lincoln Police say shortly after 2 am, officers saw a group of people arguing at Centennial Mall and “O” Street next to a car that turned out to be stolen. One of the men arguing was 31-year-old Albino Mesess claimed the car was his, since he had a key fob. But through the investigation, police found out that another person involved in the argument actually owned the car, which was reported stolen early Saturday morning from a gas station at 17th and “L.” Mesess was arrested for possession of stolen property.