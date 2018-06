A road rage incident in northwest Lincoln Thursday morning stemmed from an argument via a text message over a woman.

Police say January Wheeler had been fighting with a 36-year-old man over the woman. Both saw each other driving near 20th and Knox, when Wheeler allegedly rammed the victim’s vehicle twice.

Both got out and started fighting, with Wheeler using a 2-foot long wrench to chase the victim. Wheeler was arrested for criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault.

The victim wasn’t hurt.