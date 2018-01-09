Armed, Masked Man Arrested at Ex-Wife’s House

If you live at 11th and Rose street, you were probably alarmed to see Lincoln Police as you were getting ready for the day. At 6:30 am Tuesday morning, police arrived on the scene where 30-year-old Andrew Litchenberg of Beatrice was sitting on the porch in a mask, holding a gun, and asking his ex-wife to come outside. Police initiated verbal commands, attempting to manage the situation. Litchenberg initially resisted, but then was taken into custody without injury.

The situation was called to the police’s attention by Litchenberg’s girlfriend, a 29-year-old woman from Beatrice. She had driven Litchenberg to the location at 11th and Rose. Litchenberg was arrested for terroristic threats and the use of firearm to commit a felony.

30-year-old Andrew Litchenberg