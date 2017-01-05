Arrest Made In Belmont Neighborhood Fires

An arrest in at least 1 of 6 arson fires in the Belmont neighborhood since October. 43-year-old, David Fenstemaker, was arrested Tuesday for the Pet Care Center fire. The Bureau of Fire Prevention investigated 31 different arsons in 2016. From 1992 to last year, Lincoln averaged 49 arsons a year. Lincoln Police respond to more arson cases than fire investigators because not all cases require a thorough investigation, such as a dumpster fire or a pile of leaves on fire.

From 2013 to this past November, LPD’s average clearance rate for arson cases was about 36%. Just over 190 cases remain unsolved.