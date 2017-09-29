Arrest Made In Connection To August Hit and Run In North Lincoln

New information regarding the hit and run investigation from last month, where a Lincoln man lost part of his leg.

Police Sgt. Randy Clark confirming with KFOR News Friday that the owner of the car involved, 21-year-old Shaniece Turner, was arrested Wednesday, after she was interviewed by officers.

During the interview, Turner admitted she knew about the severity of 39-year-old Steven Collins’ injury, after a road rage incident at 41st and Huntington on August 31st. Sgt. Clark says Turner “willingly along and left the scene with the male driver driving her.”

The car involved belongs to Turner. She was arrested for being an accessory to a felony. Right now, an arrest warrant is out for the man believed to be responsible.