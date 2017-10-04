Arrest Made After Lincoln’s 10th Bank Robbery Of 2017
By Jeff Motz
|
Oct 4, 2017 @ 1:11 PM
Israel Holmes (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Surveillance pays off for Lincoln Police in arresting 21-year-old Israel Holmes, the man suspected of robbing Lincoln Federal Savings Bank near 48th and Van Dorn Tuesday morning.

Officers were outside, just in case something happened. Holmes was captured after a short chase. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister explained why they were doing surveillance outside the bank.

“We were taking a very proactive approach and attempting to do what we could,” Bliemeister told reporters Wednesday morning.  “It was not specific to this particular bank, but it was a city-wide detail.”

Chief Bliemeister says when officers told Holmes to stop, he kept going.  Eventually, Holmes was captured after jumping a fence near 46th and Antelope Creek Road.  What’s interesting to note, according to Bliemeister, was what officers found on Holmes’ cellphone.

“On that cellphone was a police scanner app that was relaying the dispatch information for the Lincoln Police Department,” he said.

Holmes left the bank with a plastic bag, police said. He was also wearing a disguise.

Chief Bliemeister said Holmes apparently used pepper spray in the direction of at least one employee. No gun was shown or recovered by police.

Bliemeister said so far in 2017, 10 banks have been robbed in Lincoln, five of which of have been cleared.  Police are searching for any connection between Holmes and other bank robberies in Lincoln.

 

Related Content

Suspect Arrested In Lincoln Convenience Store Robb...
Flood Watch Posted: Heavy Rain Forecast
Alberts Has No Interest In Nebraska AD Job
Fire Damages Popular Lincoln Restaurant
Alpha Media Joins Local Groups In Art Supply Drive
BREAKING: Armed Robbery At Central Lincoln Kwik Sh...