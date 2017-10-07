Arrest Made In Prison Drug Probe

The investigation into K-2 use at the State Penitentiary has resulted in its first arrest. 33 year Jami Cutshall was arrested and suspended without pay friday. She is lodged in the Lancaster County Jail with charges of unauthorized communications with a committed offender; unlawful acts by a corrections employee and sex abuse of an inmate or parolee. The investigation began last weekend after prison staff members reported that 15 inmates were suspected of using K-2, a type of synthetic marijuana.

Nebraska State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said the introduction of contraband into prisons puts the staff and the rest of the prisoners in danger. He said drugs are especially dangerous because of possible medical reactions and the potential for violence. “I am proud of the investigative work completed by our intelligence team, criminal investigators and facility staff. I appreciate the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol in the arrest” the Director added.

Cutshall has been a caseworker at the penitentiary for two years. She has been suspended without pay, pending personnel action and the criminal charges.

Visits for inmates in three of the State Penitentiary’s eight housing units resumed Friday, after being suspended during the K-2 investigation. Inmates in units 1,4, and 5 were able to receive normal visits beginning Friday, but those in 2,3,6,7,and 8 will not be able to receive visits until at least Sunday. Prison staff members are trying to find all the drugs inmates have stashed, and shut off their supply.