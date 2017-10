The woman accused of hitting a 58-year-old visually impaired woman crossing a street last month is now in jail, accused of leaving the scene of an injury accident and failure to observe a visually impaired person. Lincoln Police arrested 68-year-old Kathryn Launer on Tuesday. She was initially tracked down hours after the September 13 hit and run at 64th and Havelock. Witnesses were able to get Launer’s license plate number. Launer apparently didn’t have a driver’s license.