Arrest In Shots Fired Case, Police Searching For Suspects In Assault, Robbery

Fortunately, no one was hurt, when a 29-year-old man allegedly shot a gun in a northeast Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning.

It happened near 52nd and Fremont. People inside the apartment were able to restrain and get the gun away from Salvador Orozco. He was put in jail.

Meanwhle, Police say two men were attacked and robbed in downtown Lincoln Saturday night by a group of younger men. It happened at 9th and “O” Streets.

Investigators say a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old man suffered minor injuries and were also robbed.

So far, no suspects.