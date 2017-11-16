Arrests and Guns on North 30th Street

A man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, while another man who’s a convicted felon are in jail, after Lincoln Police SWAT team used a warrant at a central Lincoln home Wednesday evening.

Officer Angela Sands says they were looking for 72-year-old Lynn Hansen in connection to the Monday assault. She adds they got a tip that Hansen may have been inside a house in the 700 block of North 30th Street, which is owned by Tribesmen Motorcycle Club according to the Lancaster County Assessor’s website.

Once police got a search warrant, SWAT team members surrounded the house and eventually got inside where they arrested Hansen on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Police also found an AR-15 rifle, three shotguns and two handguns, allegedly belonging to 50-year-old Ronald Corum, a convicted felon from Greenwood. He was arrested for possession of a firearm.

Suspected narcotics and cash were also found.