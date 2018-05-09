Arrests Made In Human Trafficking Investigation

A year-long international human trafficking investigation has resulted in 15 arrests across the country.

Search warrants were served in Omaha, along with St. Louis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Orlando, Los Angeles and two other cities which led to the arrests on April 10.

No arrests were made in Lincoln, but the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helped out in the investigation.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says the investigation focused on the use of Internet based websites such as Backpage and City Vibe, which offered erotic massage and escort services of Asian females. The ads were determined to serve as covers for prostitution services. The profits of which were being funneled to several key Asian based stakeholders in the U.S.

The investigation culminated with the identification an arrest of 15 Asian females, whose travel and client communication was coordinated by call centers based in Florida and California.

Multiple other Asian female “contractors” were also identified.

Sheriff Wagner says a study done at Creighton University on human trafficking helped jump start the investigation and those involved the case would use the “Omaha Model” as a way to make these arrests. The sheriff wouldn’t go into detail Wednesday on what’s included in the “Omaha Model.”

Additional criminal charges are expected.

Investigators were able to identify assets obtained directly from the application of illicit funds from prostitution. Preliminary estimates place assets between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000.