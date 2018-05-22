Arrests Made In Unrelated Overnight Drug Offenses

Ten people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance during seven different traffic stops and field contacts by Lincoln Police late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

An LPD police K-9 assisted in two of the stops, and the University of Nebraska Police Department stopped one of the vehicles, leading to two of the arrests north of 33rd and Holdrege.

In one of the stops at 11:45 p.m. near 11th and Cornhusker, THC wax, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and LSD were located, leading to the arrest of Emily Earwood, 19, and Hunter Gruber, 20.

In another, a field contact was made at 12:50 a.m. around 13th and “B”, where Tyson Youngquist, 25, was found to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and meth.

Melissa Craig, 28, and Dylan Whiting, 27, were both arrested during separate traffic stops after officers found syringes containing suspected methamphetamine.

Amber Perez, 35, and Thomas Marti, 34, were stopped around 2 a.m., and found to be in possession of meth, marijuana, THC Shatter, and pills.

Finally, Shannon Spangler, 40, was arrested during a field contact after officers found a syringe with suspected meth on her.