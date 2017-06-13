Arrests Made In Late May Armed Bank Robbery
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 12:51 PM
Julian Huffman (Courtesy of LPD)
Kaylene Stabler (Courtesy of LPD)
Kiana Stabler (Courtesy of LPD)

There’s been a break in a May 26th armed bank robbery in east Lincoln.

Police on Monday arrested three people believed to be involved in the hold up inside the Pinnacle Bank at 70th and Sumner.

Arrested were 22-year-olds Julian Huffman and Kaylene Stabler, along with 20-year-old Kiana (kee-ON-uh) Stabler, inside Huffman’s apartment in the 5000 block of Vine Street.

While the investigation is ongoing, police are looking into whether all three may be connected to other holdups.  No other details were available.

