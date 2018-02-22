The Arts Contribute Millions To Lincoln’s Economy By Charlie Brogan | Feb 22, 2018 @ 11:37 AM Randy Cohen, VP, Americans For The Arts, before the City County Commons Americans For The Arts conducts regular studies to gauge the impact of the Arts on local economies. Their latest report shows a big impact on Lincoln. RELATED CONTENT Lincoln Choral Group Taking New Approach Young Actors To Present “Mary Poppins Junior” PODCAST: Dave Stieren Discusses Food Stamps Stage Students Send Message To Parents Study: Non-Profit Arts A Major Economic Contributor UNL To Present Well Known Mozart Opera