Arts and Culture Are Big Business In Lincoln

We know that people in the Lincoln area spend a lot of money on the Arts. Today, we’ve learned just how much. A once every five years study done by Americans For The Arts says that non-profit arts and culture events represent a $99 Million industry in Lincoln.

The study includes the spending by arts organizations themselves, including wages, materials purchased, and taxes paid, just over $50 Million. It also includes average spending by those who attend arts events such as tickets, parking, meals and lodging coming in just over $48 Million.

The study considered only non profits arts groups, such as the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Abendmusik, and Flatwater Shakespeare. A study of for profit organizations such as SMG, The Bourbon Theatre or Movies, would obviously make the total much higher