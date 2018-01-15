Arts Organizations To Recruit With Speed Dating

Many people would be interested in getting involved with non profit or community organizations, either as volunteers or even as leaders, if they only knew hoe. Sometimes invitations to join are advanced by friends or co-workers but, lacking a connection, many willing volunteers never get involved.

The Lincoln Arts Council, and many of Lincoln’s non-profit groups, are hoping to attract some new blood by holding a “Speed Dating” opportunity. Members of the public will have the opportunity to sit down, face to face, and talk to a representative of each participating non-profit.

“We got the idea of hosting one that would be just for arts organizations” said Lori McAlister of the Arts Council “with the hope that people interested in Board service, and particularly those interested in the Arts community, would be the best candidates.”

Each meeting will last two minutes before a signal indicates time to move on. She says it’s like Speed Dating, but without the pressure.

“There’s no expected commitment, but we do want to give people the opportunity to ask some questions, find out a little more, not only about an organization, but also the skill set that organization is looking for among their leadership.”

Two minutes is obviously not time for a full job interview or an in-depth discussion. McAlister says it’s just a first impression to help both sides get started.

“We expect the rubber to hit the road afterward, when an individual would follow up with a particular group that seems like an especially good fit. And then they could move forward.”

The event will be held on January 23, but there’s plenty of time to participate. “A person could sign up even the day of, or just show up betwen 4:30 P.M. and 6:30 P.M.”

The Arts Organization Speed Dating session will be held Tuesday, January 23, from 4:30 – 6:30 P.M. at the Non-Profit hub at 14th and P.