Asian Restaurant Health Notices

The Asian-American restaurant, Imperial Palace at 701 North 27th street is well known to food inspectors. Our media partner, 10/11 NEWS reports since January a year ago, inspectors have written up Imperial Palace 4 times…twice for not covering food items and finding mouse droppings on trays in the kitchen. Inspectors even saw a live mouse run across the floor. This year, inspectors have found dead cockroaches on sticky traps and the repeated violation of the dishwasher not getting hot enough to sanitize dishes. A manager at Imperial Palace told 10/11 NOW they have fixed everything and they passed their most recent follow up inspection.