Asian Restaurant Health Notices
By Dale Johnson
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 7:56 AM

The Asian-American restaurant, Imperial Palace at 701 North 27th street is well known to food inspectors.  Our media partner, 10/11 NEWS reports since January a year ago, inspectors have written up Imperial Palace 4 times…twice for not covering food items and finding mouse droppings on trays in the kitchen.  Inspectors even saw a live mouse run across the floor.  This year, inspectors have found dead cockroaches on sticky traps and the repeated violation of the dishwasher not getting hot enough to sanitize dishes.  A manager at Imperial Palace told 10/11 NOW they have fixed everything and they passed their most recent follow up inspection.

 

Related Content

Lawmakers Consider Tax Reform, Voter ID and Legali...
Students, Faculty, and University Leaders Gather f...
Chancellor Releases Statement Regarding Self-Procl...
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost’s First Recruiting Cl...
7 Year Old Brings Gun Onto G.I. School Bus
Recognize This Burglar?