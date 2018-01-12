Assault and Robbery Outside Of South Lincoln Pharmacy

Lincoln Police are looking for two men who attacked and robbed a 23-year-old man of items he bought from the Walgreen’s at 17th and South around 10pm Thursday.

Investigators say the victim was getting into his car when the two men came up and attacked him. One of the suspects hit the victim in the face, the other hit him in the back of the head. He suffered only minor injuries. An energy drink and a Batman T-shirt were taken.

Descriptions are vague at this point, but Police are looking for two men, one described as lighter-skinned, about 5-7, 180 pounds. No detailed description of the second suspect, other than he had something covering his face.