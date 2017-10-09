Assault At Youth Detention Center

One staff member was taken to a hospital after being assaulted by multiple inmates at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center, located just south of the State Penitentiary in Lincoln Monday. Lincoln Police said the incident started when several of the teen-aged inmates refused to go back to their cells from the dining area, and became aggressive.

“At least three staff members were assaulted” said Lincoln Police Spokesperson Angela Sands. “They were punched and spit upon, two had visible injuries, and one was transported to the hospital.”

When one of the staff members tried to get them moving, one inmate started throwing punches, then another joined in and punched the staff member in the face. The staff member was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries to his face and one hand. When other staff members were trying to end the situation, one of the inmates spit on a staff members face. Two other staff members received minor injures, as well.

Officer Sands told KFOR News the matter will be reviewed before authorities decide what action to take against the youth involved.