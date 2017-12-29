Associate Principal At Omaha Area High School Accused Of Sex Assault

An assistant principal at an Omaha area high school is facing sex assault charges, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Douglas County Jail records show 45-year-old Matthew Fedde remained in custody Friday. He’s been placed on administrative leave from his job at Millard South High School. He’s been a district employee since 2012.

Omaha police say the girl’s parents contacted authorities after reading her journal.

Fedde was arrested on suspicion of of felony child abuse/neglect and felony sexual assault of a minor. Millard School District officials said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation of inappropriate contact with a student.