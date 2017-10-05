Attempted Robbery Outside Lincoln Daycare

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a 30-year-old woman getting ready to go into work at a northwest Lincoln daycare on Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the woman was checking phone messages in her car, when the suspect opened up the passenger side door, got in and pointed a gun at her demanding her purse. The woman got out and screamed before running inside the Doodlebug Development and Faith Center near 11th and Cornhusker and locking the door.

The suspect took off on foot.

Police Officer Angela Sands described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 5-5 with a thin build, wearing a dark hoodie.