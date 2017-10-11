Auto Thefts Wa-a-a-y Down

During all of October last year, there were 43 vehicles stolen in Lincoln. In the first 11 days of this October, there have been 23 vehicle thefts. That’s 2 a day. At this rate, there’ll be 62 auto thefts before the end of the month. Police say most of vehicles were stolen because the owner leaves it running unattended. Police strongly urge you to never leave a vehicle running…no matter the weather conditions or circumstances. Oh…and lock your car doors. Over half of all stolen vehicles were left unlocked last year.