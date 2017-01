Autopsies on two Lincoln women from Saturday’s murder-suicide outside the Superior Place Apartments at 1501 Superior have been completed.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says 40-year-old Brenda Schroeder died from a single gunshot wound to the head, while 31-year-old Meagan Schroeder suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.

Additional forensic work is being completed to match the recovered rounds to the firearm that was located.