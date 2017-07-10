Bad Wreck, Diesel Spill Caused Delays On Nebraska Highway 2 Near Lincoln

People involved in a crash southeast of Lincoln early Sunday morning only suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound pickup tried to turn underneath a tractor trailer at 120th and Highway 2. The trailer was being pulled by a semi, and it ended up running over the front of the pickup.

The accident caused a diesel fuel tank to burst, which shut down a lane for over four hours, as the spill was cleaned up. Lancaster County sheriffs said the crash was bad but were thankful it happened when it did.

The pickup driver was arrested for DWI, and there were no serious injuries.