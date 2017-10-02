Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested During Traffic Stop

Lincoln Police arrest two people connected to the September 25 robbery at Union Bank near Southwood Drive and Highway 2.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister says through a search warrant, they found evidence at a home belonging to 23-year-old Roosevelt Erving and 26-year-old Danielle Lawson that is likely connected to the bank robbery.

The chief also said there was evidence that Erving and Lawson were heading to Colorado and would be coming back by Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol pulled over a vehicle with Erving, Lawson and their three kids inside on eastbound Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Friday evening, where sale quantities of marijuana were found along with additional evidence connected to the robbery.

Erving was arrested for robbery, while Lawson was put in jail for aiding and abetting. Their three children, ages 7 and one month old, were put in state custody.

Police are trying to find out if Erving and Lawson are connected to other recent robberies in the Lincoln area or out of state.