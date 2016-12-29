Bank Robbery Suspects Captured On Video

Lincoln Police are viewing security video for clues to Lincoln’s latest bank robbery. They’re also asking the public to examine the photos, hoping that one or both of the suspects will be recognized. Anyone able to help police identify and track down the suspects is urged to call Police immediately. Anyone with information is urged to call either the Police Department at 402-441-6000, or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Anyone in an emergency situation is urged to call 911.

The 2 men, 1 armed with a handgun, stole money from Union Bank and Trust branch near 68th and O Street at closing time Wednesday. 2 shots were fired during the hold-up; 1 into the ceiling, the other behind one of the bank clerks. Descriptions are vague. 1 was wearing a dark hoody with a bandana over his face. The other suspect covered his face and wore sunglasses.