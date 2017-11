A Saunders County bank robbery Wednesday morning ends with a high speed chase in west Omaha and the arrest of one of five suspects.

Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant John Olsen says four other people were arrested in different locations, Saunders County deputies arrested two of them. One pursuit ended at a business near 114th and West Center Road in Omaha.

The bank in Malmo was robbed at gunpoint just after 8:30am Wednesday.