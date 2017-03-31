Bankrupt Gordmans Has a Buyer

Stage Stores, Inc. has announced that its subsidiary has prevailed in its bid to acquire select assets of Gordmans Stores, Inc. through a bankruptcy auction.

Under the terms of the transaction, the Stage subsidiary will, subject to exceptions in the purchase agreement, acquire a minimum of 50 Gordmans store leases, with rights to assume leases for an additional seven stores and a distribution center; all of Gordmans’ inventory, furniture, fixtures, equipment and other assets at the 57 store locations; and the trademarks and other intellectual property of Gordmans.

Stage intends to fund the transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility. The transaction is expected to close during Stage’s first quarter of fiscal 2017, subject to the approval of the court administering the Gordmans bankruptcy and customary closing conditions.

Substantially all of the remaining assets at Gordmans’ remaining 48 stores and other facilities are expected to be liquidated by Tiger Capital Group, LLC and Great American Group, LLC pursuant to their joint bid with Stage.

Michael Glazer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stage said, “We believe the Gordmans business model offers great potential and, without the burden of a high level of debt, unprofitable locations and an oversized infrastructure, we expect the Gordmans business will be accretive to our earnings.”

Glazer also said, “Gordmans’ stores are a natural complement to Stage, bringing beneficial diversification and scale to our business, while creating synergies through the use of our current infrastructure.

By acquiring Gordmans, we believe that we have an opportunity to benefit from its off-price competencies, deep connection with a youthful customer, and strong home and gifts businesses.

We are pleased to enhance our store portfolio with the most desirable Gordmans locations, giving Stage a strong Midwestern presence in markets generally larger than those we serve today. We plan to maintain the Gordmans brand and look forward to welcoming a significant number of Gordmans employees to our Company.”

10/11 talked to some Gordmans shoppers in Lincoln today and they all seemed very excited that their stores could be staying open.

Jessica Stanley was already making plans in case the store left Lincoln.

“I’ve already started planning ahead, I want to get a few more items, but I’m going to have to find somewhere else to shop now,” said Stanley.

She didn’t know that there was a chance for the stores to remain open and she was happy to find out there was a chance.

“I would be really excited about that, I like to shop here when I need something pretty from my home,” said Stanley.

The Lincoln Gordmans is one of the seven in the state, and it seems like all the shoppers thought of the store as a family tradition.

“My daughter shops here, my son shops here, and like i said i really hope they stay open,” said shopper Dee Komendo.

Everyone 10/11 talked to said they are happy they might not have to find somewhere else.

“I would have been kind of sad, I don’t know what I would have done, I guess I would have had to go find something similar,” said shopper Lindsey O’Neil.