BASKETBALL: Winnebago’s Wingett Commits To Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(AP)–Memphis has added shooting guard David Wingett to new coach Penny Hardaway’s first recruiting class.

The school announced Wingett’s signing on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 Wingett is from Winnebago, Nebraska. He averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this past season at Bull City Prep Academy in Durham, North Carolina.

Before coming to Bull City, Wingett posted career averages of 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds at Winnebago High, also helping them to the 2015 Class C1 state championship with a 27-1 record. He ended his Winnebago career as the second-leading scorer in Nebraska prep history.

Wingett joins a recruiting class that also includes forward/center Isaiah Maurice plus guards Jayden Hardaway, Tyler Harris, Antwann Jones and Alex Lomax. Jayden Hardaway is Penny Hardaway’s son.