Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Starts Friday

The Battle of the Badges begins Friday. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are challenging each other to come up with the most blood from the community. From today until August 31st, blood donors can fill out a card indicating if they are donating blood for LFR or LPD. The deaprtment with the highest donations wins. If police win, Fire Chief, Micheal Despain will have to wash 3 police cruisers. If LFR wins, Police Chief, Jeff Bleimiester, will have to wash a fire truck.