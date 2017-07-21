Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Starts Friday
By Jeff Motz
|
Jul 21, 2017 @ 8:17 AM

The Battle of the Badges begins Friday. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are challenging each other to come up with the most blood from the community. From today until August 31st, blood donors can fill out a card indicating if they are donating blood for LFR or LPD. The deaprtment with the highest donations wins. If police win, Fire Chief, Micheal Despain will have to wash 3 police cruisers. If LFR wins, Police Chief, Jeff Bleimiester, will have to wash a fire truck.

Related Content

Tech Issues In Wednesday’s Amber Alert To Ve...
Two Omaha Officers Involved In June Death of Man F...
FISCHER: CONGRESS MUST REPLACE OBAMACARE
LCC Warden Britten Has Died, After Brief Cancer Ba...
Crash Between Fremont and Omaha Kills One Person
Lincoln Man Accused In Early Morning Robbery