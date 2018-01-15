Beatrice Man Who Fled From Authorities In Lincoln Now Facing Three Charges

Authorities have filed three charges against a man shot while trying to flee officers in Lincoln.

Court records say 25-year-old Thomas Sailors, of Beatrice, faces charges of assault on an officer, theft and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest.

Jail records say Sailors remained in custody Monday, pending $250,000 bail.

Lincoln Police say two of its officers and the federal marshal tried to serve Sailors with a warrant Jan. 5 while Sailors was in a sport utility vehicle in an apartment building parking lot near 16th and Prospect.

Police say Sailors tried to drive away and hit at least four cars, including one driven by a U.S. marshal. The marshal then fired shots into the SUV, wounding Sailors.