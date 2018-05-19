Beef Packager Moves into Vacant Hastings Building
By Jackie Ourada
May 19, 2018 @ 8:23 AM

(AP) – A Hastings building that has been vacant for five years is now home to a beef packager.

Flanders Provision Company has been operating in the former Bubba Burger plant in Hastings since May 7.

City officials say the Hastings Utilities Economic Development Fund is being used to give the company $125,000. Mayor Corey Stutte says in exchange, Flanders must have 50 jobs filled by January and keep those jobs for at least two years.

32 people are currently employed.

Bubba Burger closed down in 2013, costing the area more than 60 jobs.

