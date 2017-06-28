Beeler, Posthuma to Compete in Swimming National Championships

Husker swimmers Tori Beeler and Dana Posthuma are headed to Indianapolis to compete in the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships and World Trials, June 27-July 1.

The meet serves as the selection event for the USA National Teams competing at the 2017 FINA World Championships, the 2017 World University Games and the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships.

Beeler, a sophomore-to-be from Parkville, Mo., produced an impressive freshman season for the Huskers with 16 top-five performances, including eight first-place finishes. Beeler posted two career bests at the Kansas Classic in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:15.13) and the 400-yard individual medley (4:19.95). She added another career best at the 2017 Big Ten Championships in the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.12).

Posthuma, a junior-to-be from Omaha, Neb., is no stranger to high level competition. She competed in the USA College Challenge in November of 2016. She finished a solid sophomore campaign with nine victories for the Huskers in 2016-17. She set career bests in the 100-yard (53.95) and 200-yard butterfly (1:58.16) at the 2017 Big Ten Championships, and another at the Kansas Classic in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.04).

Posthuma will compete in the 200-meter butterfly, while Beeler will compete in the 50-meter breaststroke.