Beer Stores In Nebraska Border Town Scrutinized At State Liquor Hearing

Activists who want to close four Nebraska beer stores on the border of a South Dakota Indian reservation say the area doesn’t have sufficient law enforcement to respond to the frequent fights, drunken driving and other crimes in the tiny village.

Their testimony Thursday came during a hearing before state alcohol regulators who are considering whether to bar the stores from selling alcohol in Whiteclay, Nebraska, a village with nine full-time residents.

The stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of alcohol last year on the border of the alcoholism-plagued Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, home of the Oglala Lakota Tribe.

Tatewin Means, the tribe’s attorney general, says the problems in Whiteclay spill over into the reservation, but the tribe’s working relationship with Nebraska law enforcement is “nonexistent.”