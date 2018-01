There will be a new executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Battle Creek superintendent of schools Jay Bellar will take over the position for Dr. Jim Tenopir, who came out of retirement in an interim role.

Bellar, with an extensive background as an educator, coach and athletic administrator, starts the job July 1. He currently is a the District III representatives on the NSAA’s Board of Director.

Bellar has been Battle Creek’s superintendent for the past 20 years.